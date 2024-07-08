The Armidale Express
Aboriginal input sought for draft water strategy, workshops to run in New England

By Staff Writers
July 8 2024 - 11:12am
The Department of Climate Change, Energy and Water is seeking Aboriginal input to a draft water policy, with workshops to run across New England. File picture.
Aboriginal communities are being encouraged to have their say on the draft Aboriginal Water Strategy, a landmark first for the state that will strengthen and empower Aboriginal voices in matters relating to water across NSW.

