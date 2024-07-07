Do you let your pet in the bed?

I always let my cat, Lister, sleep on the bed. (Yes I will share knowing nods with Red Dwarf fans).
Particularly during winter it's like having a furry hot water bottle at your side.
Most television media suggests that's not the case for dog owners: it's almost a trope about dogs not being allowed on the bed.
This morning I got an email suggesting that's not the case in Australia. A study by Compare the Market (those meerkats that flog insurance) found that 50 per cent of people let pets sleep on the bed with them.
Gen Z is mostly likely to let their furry companions on the covers with more than 60 per cent saying their pets share the bed, but even ageing Boomers said yes about 50 per cent of the time.
Compare the Market says the numbers in young people are unsurprising "this generation was the most likely to say that a pet is or would be as equally important as a child." their report says.
I think there is probably a correlation to be made between cost of living concerns and a declining birth rate that people are investing even more in their fur babies.
But otherwise I think it's heart warming to know most cats and dogs are getting to curl up under the covers.
I know it's a habit I couldn't train my cat out of now, if I happen to close the bedroom door on him, he'll headbutt it repeatedly to get in like a tiny home invader.
But there you go if you let your pet on the bed, you're not a weird outlier, you're one-in-two and that's a comforting figure that I won't lose any sleep over.
Happy Monday.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.