Family of League: How one State of origin jersey helped so many

The Armidale branch of the Family of League Foundation auctioned a valuable NSW Origin jersey before the start of game two of the series and the proceeds from the auction are being shared far and wide.
Nathan Mace from Armidale scored the Jersey, which was donated by Sport UNE.
The jersey was originally to be a part of the Armidale Galloping Greens Reunion at the Jockey Club, in 2023, on Cox Plate Day, however, the meeting was washed out and the football jumper was kept for a later promotion.
It was then framed and pen pictures of all players participating in the game were placed alongside their signatures. This game holds a special significance, in the NSW/Queensland rivalry, as it was played in Adelaide, during the COVID lockdown and was the first game after the restrictions were lifted. This added further value to this collector's item.
Family of League is the welfare arm of the Rugby League. The organisation provides support to former players and their families, who may need a leg up due to their circumstances.
This could be food or fuel vouchers, financial assistance, medical assistance, plane flights or even funeral expenses.
The local branch has even ventured into garden maintenance, under the watchful eye of Terry Farrell. It meets on Thursday nights at the Grand Hotel.
After securing the jersey, Mr Mace donated it to the Uralla Rugby League club for it to be used again as a fundraising item to raise money for the juniors.
It is to be raffled at one of their upcoming home games.
Proceeds from the raffle fundraiser are to be split between Uralla Juniors and the Family of League.
Mr Mace's son plays for the under-16 Uralla rugby league team, which is competing locally under the guidance of Jeremy Galvin and Brett Cohen.
Armidale business, Bob Rose Paint Contracting, has approached the Family of League about contributing to the organisation
Pat Turley from Family of League Armidale said the donation is greatly appreciated and demonstrates Armidale's charitable nature.
"Bob has always maintained a keen interest in Rugby League, at the NRL level and in Group 19, It's great to see the involvement and we are very thankful for the contribution."
Family of League Armidale's other functions for the year include the Rams Old Boys Day and the Galloping Greens reunion.
This reunion is set down for the Cox Plate Day, at the Armidale Jockey Club and will attract plenty of patronage.
