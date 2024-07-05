National nod to Armidale Council for programs promoting women

TWO national nods have been given to Armidale Regional Council for programs that promote women in leadership roles and empower high schoolgirls in the civil construction industry.
The two awards were given by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 38th national awards for local government gala dinner, held in Canberra.
Armidale was one of just two councils to win more than one award, an annual celebration of local government achievements across Australia.
One hundred and 44 nominations from 74 councils were received for this year's awards, under 11 categories.
Winner of the career starter category was Armidale Regional Council's Girls in Civil program, aimed at empowering female high school students to explore opportunities in the traditionally male-dominated civil construction industry.
Developed in partnership with Training Services NSW through their regional industry education partnerships, the program addresses the need to provide greater opportunities for women to enter non-traditional roles and promote gender diversity within the industry.
The program gives female students hands-on experience in civil construction through activities such as site visits, equipment demonstrations and discussions with industry professionals.
Council's Compass, Women in Leadership Program received an honourable mention in the women in local government program.
Compass gives learning and development opportunities for women to drive positive change across the organisation. It is a transformational program that links women's ambition with their deepest sense of purpose and core values.
The program was implemented by general manager James Roncon in January 2021, after he realised there were few women in middle or senior leadership roles within Council.
Facilitated by the Dattner Group, Compass was rolled out across the workforce to ensure personal and professional growth opportunities for female staff. This program aims to ultimately help to increase the number of women leaders in the organisation to occupy middle and senior leadership roles.
"Local governments deliver critical day-to-day services that all Australians rely on, and without their work, our nation stops," regional development, local government and territories minister, Kristy McBain, said.
"These national awards for local government provide an opportunity to shine a light on the excellent work our councils are delivering.
"I've been blown away - yet again - by the range of innovative and resourceful projects councils have delivered this year for their local communities. They demonstrate excellence in service delivery and I'm thrilled to celebrate their achievements."
