Armidale born musician Willow returns with The Imprints for gig at Welder's Dog

Armidale born and raised Willow Stahlut is returning for a hometown gig alongside her partner Linden Lester at the Welder's Dog Brewery on July 5.
Willow attended Armidale City and then Armidale High where she led the High School Ensemble and the Combined Schools Ensemble as well as a lead role in the Armidale Youth Orchestra.
During those formative years she formed a jazz band called The Gypsy Hot Club which performed twice in the concert hall of the Opera House and travelled major festivals across Australia.
Now Willow is back, but bringing an all-new sound as part of The Imprints where she and Linden perform on violin and the drums.
They bring an electro fusion with folksy overtones that have seen them gain enormous popularity across the UK including performances at the Glastonbury Festival, Edinburgh Fringe, Covent Garden and more.
They have also enjoyed festival sets across Europe, North America, at home in Aus and New Zealand, but also some rare performances in the Arctic Circle and Greenland.
Armed with a violin and various FX pedals Willow creates sub bass, filtering guitar and psychedelic synth parts which are complemented perfectly by Linden's poly-rhythmic, high-energy drumming.
"I use an octave pedal to create a sub bass tone on my violin, a special violin strung with octave strings to emulate the sounds of viola and cello and a bunch of effects pedals to create all the psychedelic sounds that are heard in a lot of the tracks," Willow says in the band's bio.
You can catch The Imprints live at the Welder's Dog Brewery tonight (July 5) from 8pm until late. Entry is $10 at the door.
