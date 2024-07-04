Council small grants program funds community initiatives

Community groups and organisations have shared in $20,000 funding via Armidale Regional Council's latest round of community small grants.
"The Community Small Grants Program supports inclusive initiatives that benefit our community," Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"It supports groups and services within our local government area to address identified needs while promoting community connection."
Twenty-five applications, seeking almost $50,000 in total, were received for this $20,000 round which closed on 11 June 2024.
"Applicants could apply for up to $2000, the pool was very competitive and demonstrated the great depth of valuable community activity in our region," he said.
Twelve successful recipients from across the local government area represent service provision to young children and families, musical participation, mental health/wellbeing, art and craft groups,disability and access, as well as multicultural programs and sporting activities.
Funds were awarded to:
. New England Conservatorium of Music
. Little Bear Child Care Cottage
. Headspace Armidale
. TFSS
. New England North West Health Ltd t/a HealthWISE New England North West
. New England Family Support Service Inc
. The Musicians of Armidale Inc
. Recycled Style
. Armidale Junior Rugby Union Club
. Mad Proppa Deadly
. Guyra Multi-purpose Service
. Challenge Community Services
Community Small Grants are offered via multiple rounds each year. More information about Council funding and other available support is here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.