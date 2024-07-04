A town divided: Armidale war memorial focus of public lecture

The events leading up to the construction of Armidale's War Memorial fountain in Central Park are the topic of a lecture to be held at Anzac Memorial Auditorium in Sydney.
The lecture, to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, is to be presented by Dr David Martin, a Fellow of the Military History Society of NSW who holds a doctorate in history from the University of New England.
He grew up in Armidale and has had a life-long interest in the community's World War I experience, beginning as a child when attending an Anzac Day dawn service at the local war memorial.
"The community of Armidale was keen to join the fight against Germany and its Allies," Mr Martin said. The town was immensely proud of its citizens who volunteered for service in the 1st AIF.
"Yet it was a community which would become bitterly divided along religious and class lines over issues such as conscription."
Australian society of the early 20th Century had many potential fault lines. However upon the outbreak of war in August 1914, most of these disappeared from sight, as much of the nation threw its support behind the war effort.
This was to be the case in Armidale. By 1918, the township was deeply and bitterly divided.
The divisions latent in most societies had emerged, often in unpleasant ways, based upon religion, race, class and status.
Nevertheless, despite the fixation of certain academics to find evidence of Australians becoming disillusioned and opposed to their country's involvement in the war, there is absolutely no evidence of the people of Armidale being so inclined.
Even though the majority voted "No" in the two referenda that sought to conscript young men for overseas military service, paradoxically there was a determination to see the defeat of Germany and its Allies.
Complementing this was the pride the whole community took in the exploits of its AIF volunteers.
That is why, subsequently, the people of Armidale constructed a war memorial, out of pride for their AIF volunteers who fought overseas, initially at Gallipoli but mostly in France and Belgium.
The war memorial, built by the citizens of Armidale, and constructed substantially of Uralla granite, was unveiled in the city park by the Governor on October 21, 1922.
The memorial cost about £1500, and bears the names of 850 (sic) soldiers.
