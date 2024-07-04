Gymnastics championships back and bigger than ever

But another event taking place right alongside it will mean it will be bigger and better than ever.
The inaugural Gymnastics NSW Winter Invitational will run with the NSW Country Championships in Armidale from July 9 to July 14.
The town hosted the Country Championships in 2022 and 2023 with huge success in their state-of-the-art facility at Armidale City Gymnastics Club.
This year, the event is anticipated to bring more than 900 athletes from across regional and rural NSW for the Country Championships plus another 100 competitors from metropolitan areas for the Winter Invitational.
Armidale City Gymnastics Club's head coach and manager Wally O'Hara believes it will benefit the athletes who have been competing at a regional level.
"The Winter Invitational will enhance the experience for our country competitors," he said.
"We don't know how they're going, unless we measure them against the bigger Sydney clubs."
There will be everything on offer including freestyle, traditional, acrobatic, artistic, rhythmic, trampoline, Special Olympics, gymnastics for all as well as Masters for adult gymnasts.
Last year, the Armidale-based club did very well in the competition ranks.
They finished as runners-up in the overall champion club competition.
With a few thousand people coming to Armidale for the event, the local economy will benefit as well.
Gymnastics NSW's sport and events manager Chris Martin said they have challenged the entrants to enjoy their time in the city.
"In addition, gymnasts and their families will also have the opportunity to experience the beautiful regional city of Armidale," he said.
"Our team has put together a photo challenge for the gymnastics community, inviting them to explore the region's beautiful scenery, vibrant culture, rich history and local business."
There is plenty of room in the gym for spectators and entry is free.
