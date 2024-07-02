Tortured Poets Department: Teaching creative writing in 2024

In the space of only 12 months, Your Tutor in Armidale has gone from having one student to 160.
Founder Florence de Crespigny has been teaching for 30 years and said the one-size-fits-all approach to classroom learning does not work for all students.
"Some student's reluctance to ask for help, coupled with disruptive and challenging learning environments means that many do not fulfil their potential and feel disengaged from their learning."
Your Tutor was recently awarded a grant as part of ArtsNational Armidale in conjunction with the Central Rotary Club of Armidale to nurture and develop skills" for aspiring artists.
"In our creative writing workshops, I'm hoping that having students from different walks of life will foster a respective dialogue between the different ethnic and social backgrounds," she said
Students involved with the workshops will be able to learn about the publishing process right through from the early formation of an idea to the finished printed fully illustrated product.
"The process is designed to give the students a voice, and at the same time, it is In effect, It's a community-building exercise.
"You can see some kids who are who have struggled for years and they've got smiles on their faces. It's very rewarding."
Ms de Crespigny said although poetry is still taught in schools and is part of the English learning syllabus, the genre has lost some of its importance and is not held in the same esteem as it has been historically.
"It's interesting because not all texts are perceived to have the same value, even audio-visual texts. Some things are changing in education and poetry has lost some of its importance, sadly," she said.
"I think the curriculum is in keeping with the fast pace of life today and some of the finer things take time to appreciate.
"In our tutorials, we look at techniques of poetry in the English texts taught, we have two creative writing tutors including one who is more specialised in a primary school setting and another who used to be head of English at a couple of schools.".
Your Tutor specialises in delivering face-to-face, personalised instruction to students in primary and secondary school, either individually or in small groups in a nurturing and safe environment where they are placed at the very centre of the learning process.
They offer private tutoring, adult education small group tutoring as well as language classes, holiday workshops and NAPLAN prep workshops.
"We are always on the lookout for qualified tutors across all subjects. Our tutors work as contractors, you can make up to $60 an hour.
"It comes with the satisfaction of helping kids, some of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds to get ahead in their schooling and get ahead in life."
