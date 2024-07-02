Packed calendar of NAIDOC Week activities

Armidale Regional Council is proud to support and collaborate with groups and organisations from across the community, celebrating NAIDOC Week 2024 with a great program of events in Armidale.
This year's NAIDOC Week theme is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud'.
"The theme celebrates the unyielding spirit of our communities and invites everyone to stand together," council's Aboriginal community development officer Cyril Green said.
"Fire represents the enduring strength of Indigenous cultures, passed down through generations despite great challenges. It connects us to the land and each other."
A broad program of community events celebrating Indigenous identity and offering a safe space that empowers people to stand tall, has been coordinated by Armidale's NAIDOC Week committee.
Events have been created and will be delivered in collaboration across the community.
This year's program includes:
Church service and morning tea at Christian Outreach Centre, July 7 at 10am.
Monday kicks off with a flag raising and lunch at Booloominbah Lawns, University of New England (Oorala Aboriginal Centre) from 11am.
Also at 11am is a dance workshop by New England Dance Theatre.
Hunter New England Health will host a morning tea at Armidale Hospital at 10.30am on July 9.
'Brothers and Tiddas in the Dale' morning tea will be at McCarthy Building Courtyard led by Community Corrections from 10.30am.
Meanwhile at the Town Hall there is an Anaiwan language session from 10.30am.
At 6pm on July 9, head along to the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place (ACCKP) for a free film evening to watch 'Bran Nue Dae' for adults, and 'Aussie Bush Tales' kids session (ANTaR)
On Wednesday, July 10
From 9.30am-3pm - 'Walkabout Barber' at ACCKP (Armajun)
10am-3pm - NAIDOC Community Fun Day (3 on 3 Basketball) at The Den, Armidale Secondary College led by the Pathfinders.
10am-2pm - Services Expo and barbecue sausage sizzle at ACCKP (Services Our Way)
Pop Up Store / Hat designs at Armidale Town Hall (New England Family Support)
10.30am - Weaving Workshop at Armidale Town Hall (Gabby Briggs)
Thursday 11 July
9.30am-3pm - 'Walkabout Barber' at ACCKP (Armajun)
10am-2pm - Stalls, Dancing, Arts & Crafts in Armidale Mall (Women's Shelter)
10.30am - Art session at Armidale Town Hall (Newarra)
Launch of Photographic Exhibition at Community Support Hub (Homes North)
5pm - Children's Disco at Minimbah School Hall (Challenge Community Services)
Saturday 13 July
1.30pm - Deadly Fest' at Armidale Jockey Club (Headspace)
"We are looking forward to a full week of community activity during NAIDOC Week - and a few extra great events that will be held alongside that week," Mr Green said.
"Programs such as this are one part of larger collective efforts that assist in the creation of a future where stories, traditions, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are cherished and celebrated - and enrich us all!"
For more about these events, go to Council's events page: www.armidaleregional.nsw.gov.au/events
More about NAIDOC Week 2024: www.naidoc.org.au
