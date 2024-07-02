Police recruits get chance to ensure future in their home town

A new program You Should be a Cop In Your Home Town will ensure aspiring police officers a posting in their own region.
NSW Police will hold recruitment sessions in Tamworth on Friday, Armidale on Saturday and Moree on Sunday with the aim of welcoming new recruits to be future officers in the New England and Oxley Police Districts.
If you live in a regional area, the NSW Police Force is making it easier for you to join while staying connected with your family, lifestyle and community.
"People with local knowledge in policing brings a massive benefit to the community, you come into the role with all that existing knowledge," District Inspector Phil Malligan said.
"For me I think it's fantastic, people that are joining the police know from the start where they'll be stationed and you've got family members connected in the town and it gives you the opportunity to stay in that regional area."
People as young as 18 can sign up and Inspector Malligan says the sessions this weekend will welcome school-aged people looking for a future career as well as those looking for a change into community policing.
He said NSW Police Force recruits are the highest paid in Australia and there are a plethora of policing career choices that offer strong financial packages.
"You can join the police and work in the Traffic and Highway Patrol, in the Dog Squad, you can join the Marine Area Command and work on the boats or POLAIR and be up in the air - there are so many areas that we have, we've got the Youth Command here in Moree, where you can work with the youth at the PCYC, Detectives, Rural Crime Investigators and we also have Forensics," Inspector Malligan said.
He said Forensics was popular with people keen to use science to identify evidence.
Recruits begin with online placements through Charles Sturt University (16-weeks) as lead-in lessons ahead of a further 16-weeks of fulltime training at the New South Wales Police Academy, in Goulburn.
"The Academy is where you will complete your firearm and driver training and more in Goulburn."
To apply, you need to be an Australian citizen over the age of 18 with a current driver licence. Criminal history checks are also carried out on recruits to determine eligibility.
The expos will showcase about 200 career options.
The expos will be held at the Tamworth Sports Dome on July 5 from 10am to 5pm, Armidale Showground on July 6 and Moree at the PCYC on Boston Street from 10am to 4pm.
There will be a barbecue and prizes up for grabs and also police officers working in the various specialist areas of the force on hand, who can answer any questions you might have.
