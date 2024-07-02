Police recruits get chance to ensure future in their home town

"You can join the police and work in the Traffic and Highway Patrol, in the Dog Squad, you can join the Marine Area Command and work on the boats or POLAIR and be up in the air - there are so many areas that we have, we've got the Youth Command here in Moree, where you can work with the youth at the PCYC, Detectives, Rural Crime Investigators and we also have Forensics," Inspector Malligan said.

