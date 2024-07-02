Pinnacle of their profession | HR firm a finalist in national awards

TWO trailblazers in New England's human resources field have just been announced as rising stars in a national award.
Pinnacle People Solutions projects officer Courtney Nixon, from Inverell, is a finalist in the Australian HR Awards' rising star of the year category.
Bronwyn Pearson, who founded Pinnacle in Armidale in 2013, is a finalist for the Australian HR champion of the year (chief executive) award.
It is the second consecutive year Ms Pearson has been named as a finalist for the award.
Both women said they were excited to be recognised nationally for their support in human resources for regional businesses.
"Being recognised at a national level reflects our credibility and inspires us to continue making innovative impacts in the human resources field," Ms Pearson said.
"It also highlights the importance of HR in driving business success, as well as economic and community development in regional and rural areas by extension."
The Australian HR Awards is an annual event that recognises the achievements of outstanding professionals, teams and employers in the profession across 20 categories.
More than 170 excellence awardees were selected as finalists from more than 120 companies by a panel of 25 judges.
The judges drew on industry knowledge and information to identify finalists in each of the 20 categories.
Ms Pearson was one of four excellence awardees in the awards' HR champion of the year category.
Ms Nixon was one of 10 excellence awardees in the rising star of the year category.
It is not the first time Pinnacle has been recognised nationally for its work in regional human resources.
Earlier this year, Pinnacle People Solutions won the business consultancy category in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
In 2021, Pinnacle was regional winner in the Business NSW awards and a finalist in the 2022 awards.
Pinnacle was also a finalist in the 2023 Australian Small Business awards.
"Our mission to provide high touch, fit-for-purpose HR support for regional businesses," Ms Pearson said.
"We specialise in serving regionally-based small-to-medium businesses and not-for-profits across Australia, with a strong presence in the New England region, including Armidale, Inverell, Tamworth and Gunnedah."
Ms Pearson and Ms Nixon will travel to Sydney for the gala awards night, to be held at the Fullerton Hotel on Friday, September 13.
