The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pinnacle of their profession | HR firm a finalist in national awards

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 2 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pinnacle People Solutions projects officer Courtney Nixon and founder Bronwyn Pearson have been recognised as excellence awardees in two individual categories for the 2024 National Australian HR awards.
Pinnacle People Solutions projects officer Courtney Nixon and founder Bronwyn Pearson have been recognised as excellence awardees in two individual categories for the 2024 National Australian HR awards.

TWO trailblazers in New England's human resources field have just been announced as rising stars in a national award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.