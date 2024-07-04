Serenity and convenience

3 beds | 1 bath | 5 cars
Welcome to 221 Kennedy Street, Armidale.
This delightful property offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Situated in a peaceful neighbourhood on the outskirts of town, this charming home is ideal for couples, investors and families alike, as well as anyone seeking a tranquil retreat.
There are three spacious bedrooms. Each is generously sized, featuring built-in wardrobes and plenty of natural light, providing a cosy and inviting atmosphere.
The bathroom has classical fixtures, a shower, a toilet, and a bathtub, perfect for relaxing after a long day.
The home has bright and flowing living spaces. The open-plan living and dining area is filled with natural light, creating a warm and welcoming environment for entertaining or simply unwinding with family.
Recently renovated, the well-equipped kitchen offers ample counter space, modern appliances, and plenty of storage, making meal preparation a breeze.
Step outside to a lovely backyard for outdoor entertaining, complete with a covered patio area perfect for BBQs and outdoor gatherings.
The low-maintenance garden provides a serene space to enjoy the fresh air.
Drive through the carport to a two-car garage and workshop, with additional off-street parking.
This home is close to schools, parks, shopping centres, and public transport and offers easy access to all the necessary amenities.
Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in the heart of Armidale.
