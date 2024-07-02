Narwan clinch inaugural Indigenous Round Shield against the Rams

A Shuaib Rhodes-Swain try three minutes from the full-time siren sealed a memorable win for the Narwan Eels against the Armidale Rams in the inaugural Indigenous Round between the two clubs.
Lead changes, sin bins and points galore were a constant throughout the round 10 Group 19 men's fixture but it left the crowd at Bellevue Oval rapt with the competitive display.
The sides were fighting for the All About Cos 123 Indigenous Round Shield and the Rams were the first to post points through Alistiar Connors but Narwan fought back with three tries and took the lead.
The Rams did go into half-time with some momentum after Mitch Cooper crossed in the 39th minute.
They continued with that in the early stages of the second stanza, Tim Gordon and Liam Whitehill crossing early for converted tries before Narwan hit back with a double to Rari Widders-Lockwood and Siotame Vaihu to draw things up at 24-all.
The Rams went over in the final 10 minutes of play, Liam Whitehill scoring a try give his side a 28-24 lead.
But Rhodes-Swain's try late inside the final three minutes which had everyone well and truly on the edge of their seats.
Then James Ahoy slotted the conversion to give the 30-28 scoreline.
Narwan player-coach Jaiden French said his side revelled as going in as underdogs.
"It was a tough game," he said.
"Armidale always brings a good side.
"I think that rivalry fires everyone up but we were really lucky to bring it away in the end.
"The boys stuck in there and our fitness really paid off."
After losses to competition leaders Warialda and then Bingara in back-to-back weeks, French was relieved to be back in the winner's circle.
"I am just really proud of the boys coming back and getting a win after a few losses in a row," he said.
French also praised the Indigenous Round initiative and was grateful to play at Bellevue Oval under lights.
"I am so glad Armidale have introduced that shield and I guess every year from now on we can have that fantastic game," he said.
"I am just really glad we had it at this fantastic venue.
"I think it made it for great viewing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.