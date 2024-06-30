An energising future

This might come as a surprise to some people, but I am not opposed to nuclear energy.
I watched a documentary once where researchers funded by Bill Gates had plans to use some kind of liquid metal as the cooling fluid for the fission core.
The key impact was that the coolant would not evaporate and cause a potential meltdown in a failure like those seen historically and it also removed most of the need for water - which is a scarce resource in Australia.
I still prefer renewables and I trust the science from the CSIRO that renewables will provide cheaper energy.
However, in a recent column I talked about preferring to wake up with renewables vs a nuclear or coal-fired plant in the view and I had a response from one reader that he had to move away from a windfarm because of the low frequency noise they create.
I've never lived close enough to one to see if that would impact me, I did find a study from South Australia that said they produce no more ambient noise than being in town, but its a scientific fact there are some sounds people hear more clearly than others, so there might be a section of the community like that reader who are adversely affected.
I would still want much clearer research and data on why nuclear, what it will cost us and what they plan on doing to store depleted uranium afterwards.
The other big thing is that while wind farms may pose some fire risk, that still has to be less dangerous than a potential nuclear meltdown - Chernobyl happened when I was a baby but still remains an exclusion zone.
There is a lot of skepticism around renewables, like the giant battery in South Australia that was heavily panned - until it worked, it worked so well in fact they expanded it by 50 per cent in 2020.
Politicians need to stop playing partisan and work out what is the right way forward because as they saying goes 'if it's worth doing then it's worth doing well'.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.