Walcha approves Winterbourne voluntary planning agreement

Walcha Council has voted to approve the draft Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) for the Winterbourne Wind Farm with a vote of six in favour and two against.
Uralla Shire Council endorsed the VPA at its meeting in May and Walcha Council endorsed the VPA at its meeting on June 26.
The Voluntary Planning Agreement is a payment of approximately $750,000 per year into a Community Benefit Fund (CBF) that would be disbursed to the Walcha community
Winterbourne Wind will provide $1 million to the CBF when the project achieves financial commitment, and $750,000 annually to the CBF from the start of commercial operations through to project decommissioning (based on a delivered project up to 600 MW capacity).
For every megawatt over 600 MW built, Winterbourne Wind will contribute an extra $1,000 per MW annually to the CBF. The annual payment will be adjusted for inflation according to the Consumer Price Index.
Walcha Council intends to establish a renewable energy community benefit-restricted fund into which monetary contributions from developers of renewable energy projects within Walcha Council's LGA may be paid.
The first section of the meeting consisted of a public forum where 6 speakers were given three minutes to address the meeting.
Three speakers were in favour of the Winterbourne wind farm and three were against it.
"You cannot ignore the overwhelming rejection of the current VPA", resident Melanie Oppenheimer said, referring to 78 per cent of the submissions received being against the approval.
"The community and the Walcha Council together need more time to work through the submissions in a transparent manner."
Pedorthist Casper Ozinga said the VPA was an 'extraordinary opportunity' for the people of Walcha to be the beneficiary of the community benefits fund.
"In the Inverell Shire, groups have received grants from the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund, and so far the CBF has allocated over $85,000 worth of community projects.
"The CBF will enable the provisional funds to carry out projects unable to be funded by the normal fiscal processes of council."
Endorsement of the VPA by Uralla and Walcha councils has been published on the Winterbourne Wind Facebook page.
"We look forward to providing funding for local infrastructure, facilities, and services that will support the existing and future population and will contribute to greater amenity for the Walcha and Uralla communities," the statement said.
