Urgent care service a phone call away for Armidale patients | Video

A NEW phone service aimed at taking the pressure off Armidale Hospital's emergency department is now available.
Armidale Urgent Care Service is staffed by general practitioners and nurses who can, over the phone, provide diagnostic services.
Healthcare provided by the service is bulk billed. Patients should call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 to access the service.
A registered nurse will assess the patient's condition and then discuss with the patient the best place for their care needs.
This may include an appointment at the Armidale Urgent Care Service, a telehealth appointment with the virtualKIDS or virtualGP services or escalating their care to other services such as NSW Ambulance if required.
The service is open 365 days a year from 12pm to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for opening hours to further expand as demand increases.
The service is staffed by doctors and nurses with diagnostic services on-site, including radiology and pathology.
They are able to treat a range of illnesses and injuries that are deemed urgent, but not life-threatening. This includes minor wounds needing stitches, suspected broken bones and skin infections.
The Armidale Urgent Care Service is being delivered in partnership with the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network.
"Armidale Urgent Care Service will provide the community with access to timely care for conditions which can be safely and effectively treated outside of the emergency department," NSW minister for regional health, Ryan Park, said.
"This new service will improve access to care, reduce wait times and take pressure off our local hospitals."
"I'm committed to increasing availability of healthcare to communities through urgent care services just like this one, which are aimed at bridging the gap between primary care and emergency care, ensuring that patients have fast access to the care they need."
Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network chief executive Richard Nankervis said: "The new service gives the community a genuine alternative outside of a busy ED for urgent - but not life-threatening - illnesses and injuries.
"The Armidale Urgent Care Service will ensure people in the region have better access to fast medical attention for their urgent care needs, whilst also relieving pressure on our EDs."
