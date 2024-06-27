The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cancel culture cops a caning | Skeptics in the Pub

By Staff Writers
June 27 2024 - 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NERAM director Rachael Parsons presented an authoritative and entertaining critique of cancel culture at the latest meeting of Skeptics in the Pub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.