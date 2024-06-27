Familiar faces to visit town

Fresh off a win in State of Origin game two, Latrell Mitchell is heading to Armidale alongside his brother Shaq, Gold Coast Titans players Jayden Campbell and Brian Kelly for a series of special events.
They will be joined by Australian Super Bantam Weight Champion Shanell Dargan for a dinner on Thursday night before a clinic on Friday.
Armidale disability service All About Cos 123 have joined with management company Black Money Enterprises to bring the stars to country areas.
The clinic will be at Rugby League Park and will be a sports and healthy lifestyle one for youth in the area.
It is from 10am until 2pm and is free but registration is required.
For registration details, contact tracy@allaboutcos123.com
Keeping with the rugby league theme, the Armidale Rams and Narwan Eels will face off on Friday night under lights from 6pm at Bellevue Oval for the Rams' Indigenous round.
