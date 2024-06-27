School retains Cup over their city counterparts

THERE were 17 fixtures across seven sports, but it was down to the very last clash between The Armidale School and Sydney Boys' High School for the hosts to retain the Hannon Harris Cup at TAS at the weekend.
A 33-20 win to TAS in the First XV match between the two schools - also the third round of the GPS Third Grade rugby competition - was a showstopper climax to two days of rivalry, continuing a long standing tradition.
Indeed, it was a clean sweep in rugby for TAS, winning all eight games from the 13s to the First XV.
Elsewhere, it was the city visitors who dominated.
High took out the volleyball, and junior and senior basketball on Friday night in the gym which was a cauldron of school spirit.
TAS was dominant however over at Doody Park, winning the Opens Football 6-1.
At the TAS smallbore range on Saturday morning, shooters competed in deliberate and snap disciplines, with High's strength in the GPS competition in recent years evident in a 1184.019 win to TAS' 1137.019, retaining the Tank Shell Shield.
While winning matches in each division, TAS also went down to High in the junior and senior tennis fixtures, as well as 14s soccer.
Before the First XV clash on Backfield, High crossed first in a running relay comprising a rugby player from each school's age division, pitting the fixtures at eight-all, with the Cup on the balance.
"The fact that it came down to the very last contest added even more excitement to what is always a great competition between the two schools," TAS principal Dr Rachel Horton said.
We are always so very grateful to the staff, students, coaches and parents from Sydney High for making the trip up to Armidale for what I am sure will be a life-long memory for many of them."
