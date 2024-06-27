The Armidale Express
Man faces court following theft of guns

Updated June 27 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:55pm
A Uralla 30-year-old will face Tamworth court on June 27 after allegedly stealing 12 firearms from an Inverell property.
A Uralla man will face court on a number of charges following an investigation into a break-in at Inverell this week.

