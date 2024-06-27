Man faces court following theft of guns

A Uralla man will face court on a number of charges following an investigation into a break-in at Inverell this week.
Officers attached to New England Police District received reports a home on Dog Trap Lane, Inverell, was allegedly broken into between 1pm on June 24 and noon on June 25.
Twelve firearms were reported stolen from the home.
Following inquiries, about 3.10pm police arrested a 30-year-old man at a business in Uralla, and simultaneously executed a search warrant at a home on Depot Road, Uralla.
Police located and seized eight firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, firearm cleaning kits, and documentation.
The man was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with:
Enter dwelling with intent (steal), Steal firearm or imitation firearm (12 counts), Acquire prohibited firearm-subject prohibition order, Acquire firearm - subject to prohibition order (12 counts), Possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and acquire ammunition subject to prohibition order.
He was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, June 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.