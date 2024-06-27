'Now more than ever' Sophia raising awareness of indigenous issues

Year 12 Armidale Secondary First Nations student Sophia Markham is heading to Sydney this Friday to compete in the NSW Plain English Speaking Award state final.
The title of Sophia's state final prepared speech is 'now more than ever' and speech speaks to the importance of a reconciled Australia and draws on her personal experiences as a First Nations woman.
"I didn't want to just focus on the problems, i wanted to touch on solutions and the ways that not only on a legislative level can assist in closing the gap but also how we as individual people can all contribute towards reconciliation."
Open to secondary students aged 15 or older, Sophia is one of only six students, and the only New England student competing in this year's public speaking competition that aims to encourage the use of clear and effective spoken English.
Sophia writes, "When my culture decides that I am twice as likely to die by suicide by the age of 44 compared to my non-Indigenous school mates."
Sophia said her speech also focuses on instrumental societal failures that have been experienced by first nations people.
"How can we experience the Australian Dream when it is built on a pillar of 270 years of loss, heartache and displacement? To reconcile our nation is to seek the Australian Dream."
The Arts Unit Speaking Competitions Officer Justine Clarke said the adjudication panels were impressed with passion Sophia demonstrated when speaking about different rural issues in her impromptu regional and state semi-final speeches.
"Sophia is using her platform to speak about her local area, community and what's important for country people," said Ms Clarke.
Since its inception in 1978, the competition has provided an invaluable opportunity for NSW senior students to improve their confidence and to develop their speech-writing and public speaking skills.
This year, 277 students from 156 government and independent schools across the state have battled it out to progress through local, regional and state rounds where they deliver both prepared and impromptu speeches, with the eventual state champion representing NSW at the national final.
The state champion will proceed to a national final which will be held in September.
Sophia said that looking ahead to life after school, she wants to pursue a career in social advocacy to inspire change for the better.
"These kinds of competitions offer an integral platform to share your lived experienced and share what you are passionate about," she said.
"I'm definitely nervous, i don't think i ever expected that someone from a country area like Armidale could ever make it to the state final and be able to have the platform i do.
"I'm lucky in that i have the support of my friends and family, and also my teacher who is travelling down with me, at the end of the day no matter the outcome, i'm hopeful that i can make even the smallest change."
