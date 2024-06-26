Heritage rail trips in Armidale, Uralla

Lachlan Valley Railway are in Armidale this weekend operating a variety of shuttles onboard their 1960s heritage rail motors
You can choose from the family friendly one-hour return shuttle, a one-way tour from Tamworth to Armidale or the relaxing dinner train.
The return shuttle departs Armidale at 11.30am, 12.40pm, 2pm and 3.10pm and go on a leisurely round trip to Uralla running on June 29 and 30. Tickets start at $30 on https://www.lvr.com.au/armidale-shuttles
Friday features a one-way trek from Tamworth to Armidale and organisers said you're able to make a day of this trip by meeting the train at Tamworth, Kootingal, Walcha Road or Uralla. Tickets start from $10 and departs Tamworth 11.30am. Tickets at https://www.lvr.com.au/one-way-heritage-train-new-england
Or if you are looking for a more relaxed trip, Why not book yourself onboard the New England Dinner train. you can board from Armidale (4:10pm) or Uralla (4:45pm) and enjoy the trip up to Walcha Road to enjoy a two course meal at the historic Walcha Road Hotel.
"These trips sold out quickly at Tamworth and were enjoyed by all our passengers," a spokesman said. "Tickets are limited for this trip and they start from $115."
Tickets available at https://www.lvr.com.au/new-england-dinner-train
For more information and to check out the Lachlan Valley Railways upcoming tours visit https://www.lvr.com.au/upcoming-events to book your seats
