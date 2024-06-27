A haven for nature lovers

3 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of an acreage lifestyle while living in town.
This unique property is set on a 4,578 square metre block fronting two streets. Space and privacy are the standout benefits of the property.
Built from mudbrick, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a wonderful warmth and softness. All rooms are generously proportioned, and the kitchen, dining, and living area are in an open layout.
A wraparound verandah surrounds the home, and large windows provide a connection to the garden and the ability to enjoy the four seasons and temperate climate.
Some features include a central fireplace in the living room, solar hot water, connections to town water and mains power, and council rubbish collection. The single garage has a laundry, a toilet, and a shower.
The garden and land are a huge drawcard. Extensive work has been undertaken to plant natives and improve the soil. The 'community garden' style beds make this property perfect for an avid gardener.
The lower portion of the property with the old stables is ideal for a horse or some sheep.
Established trees and abundant birdlife remove you from the outside world. But if you need anything, you are only an easy, picturesque 800m walk along the Bielsdown River to the centre of Dorrigo, plus high school and primary school, without crossing any roads.
Experience the best of both worlds - the serenity of acreage living without the price tag, all while being just a short walk from the heart of town.
11-13 Cypress Street is being sold to facilitate the restructuring of a partnership.
