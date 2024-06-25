The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nice to be appreciated | Armidale scout receives Queens award

By Staff Writers
Updated June 25 2024 - 10:49am, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Todd receives his Queen's Scout Award from NSW Governor and Chief Scout Margaret Beazley in Sydney.
Archie Todd receives his Queen's Scout Award from NSW Governor and Chief Scout Margaret Beazley in Sydney.

HE IS Armidale's Young Citizen of the Year, a prolific musician and an LGBTQIA+ advocate, now Archie Todd has added a Queen's Scout Award to his achievements.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.