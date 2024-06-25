The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Meet the artists creating these incredible mosaic features

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
June 25 2024 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Fibonacci art installation and prominent tiered amphitheatre at Uralla's Pioneer Park were officially opened on June 21, 2024, but art the work is not yet complete.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.