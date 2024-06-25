Meet the artists creating these incredible mosaic features

The Fibonacci art installation and prominent tiered amphitheatre at Uralla's Pioneer Park were officially opened on June 21, 2024, but art the work is not yet complete.
Ceramicist Andrew Parker from Uralla said it took the team of artists around three and a half months to complete the mosaic pillars.
"The opening day was quite special; it was a fantastic turnout and there has been such great support for the project," Mr Parker said.
The team includes Mr Parker as project coordinating artist, lead mosaic artist Guy Crosley, from Nambucca, and fellow collaborating ceramic artists Christine Ball, also from Uralla as well as Garry Eade.
The spiral concrete pathway features artwork by local children and was completed progressively between October last year and March.
"Probably one of the most gratifying things was the number of kids that turned up brought along by the schools, that was a nice surprise," Mr Parker said.
The Fibonacci installation, along with the constellations of the South and the opening of the Uralla courthouse was one of three major public spaces officially opened by Uralla Shire Council the same weekend, rounding out $2 million of funding courtesy of the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
The Fibonacci sequence of numbers, whereby each number is the sum of the two preceding ones was drawn from Uralla's unique postcode, the only town in Australia that follows such as sequence.
According to Mr Parker, it's slightly unusual for Australian postcodes, especially regional postcodes to acknowledge 13th century mathematicians in such a way, and the work in Uralla has piqued the interest the University of Technology in Sydney.
As a result, the pioneer park display will be presented at the 15th International Congress of mathematical Educators in Sydney In July 2024.
"The mathematicians are definitely excited about the ongoing educational possibilities that this project presents, the park is becoming a kind of mathematical education corner," Mr Parker said.
Now that the entryway and spiral path have been completed, work will commence on the remaining main wall, an approximate 120 square meter canvass Mr parker estimates will take him and the team over a year to complete.
"The remaining area is about five times the area we have so far completed. It will probably take over a year from start to finish, but in essence, it will be a mosaic and follow similar themes to the pillars and spiral pathway, the aim is for the entire park thematically to follow the Fibonacci concept.
"We want to involve as much of the local community as possible, particularly the school communities, and have them contribute to the design making of and laying of tiles.
"We are looking at our community engagement strategy as a Fibbonacci series in itself. The idea starts with one person and that one person shares it and then suddenly there are three people, then five, and then eight."
