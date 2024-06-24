Forum to empower women to run for council election

The Australian Local Government Women's Association will host a special forum in Uralla this week aimed at empowering women to run successful campaigns for local government.
Local Government elections are coming up on September 14 and organisers said many women are already making decisions on whether they will step up and campain to be elected to council or not.
"We have been funded by the NSW government, to run free forums at councils across NSW that encourage women to nominate for local government and we are holding a forum in Uralla on June 29 in collaboration with the council," NSW ALGWA president Penny Penderson said.
The forum is working in conjunction with Walcha, Uralla and Armidale Regional council's to put forward local expertise from sitting female councillors.
"We have proven in the past that forums encouraging women to nominate for local government, that are facilitated by sitting women councillors with lived experience in the LG sector: in the council chamber and out there in the community really seal the deal," Ms Penderson said.
The workshop will offer an opportunity for women to hear what it's like to be a woman on council, how to run a successful campaign, sit in a councillor's chair, ask questions about the role, develop an understanding of what's required and discuss challenges women might face on council - all told from those who are living it.
Ms Penderson said the group had run 30 similar forums in 2021 and were pleased to see a nine per cent uptick in the number of female councillors elected that year.
The forum is completely free and will run in Uralla on June 29.
To register and for more info please email council@uralla.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.