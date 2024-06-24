The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Forum to empower women to run for council election

By Staff Writers
June 24 2024 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women celebrate a successful local government forum previously. the Australian Local Government Women's Association are holding a forum in Uralla on June 29.
Women celebrate a successful local government forum previously. the Australian Local Government Women's Association are holding a forum in Uralla on June 29.

The Australian Local Government Women's Association will host a special forum in Uralla this week aimed at empowering women to run successful campaigns for local government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.