The dark days are over (almost)

The Winter Solstice was on Friday, June 21, it's commonly known as the shortest day of the year.
So to borrow a phrase from the film Master and Commander "We've made our turn back towards the sun".
There are still plenty of bitterly cold mornings to endure before we see the dawn of spring, but days will gradually get longer from here towards summer and that has to be a good thing.
I think I've said before that I prefer winter to summer and I do, but even I have to admit that darkness falling around 5.15pm is fairly frustrating.
Winter sunsets can be some of the most spectacular of the year and I enjoy trying to capture some photos, but you really need to rug up and prepare a good vantage point to try and capture them and that is even more challenging if your work day hasn't even finished yet.
And tell me if I'm alone in this, but as soon as the sun sets it's like my mind resets, the day is over and I struggle to find enthusiasm for just about anything.
It's like the combination of cold and dark just makes me want to shut down and curl up on the couch with the heater on.
even then I need to layer up socks and some house slippers just so the living room tiles aren't chilling my feet.
One of my hobbies is to paint miniatures, cars, planes and sci-fi, but the early dark puts a mental block on that for me, it's like my brain says I need to prepare for the next day so I can't possibly enjoy some down time.
In a more home-maintenance sense too, it's harder to mow the lawn as the day is over before i'm out of work, but even the darker mornings means the dew stays wet until later.
So while I, at least, still prefer the cold here's cheers to the return of the sun.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
