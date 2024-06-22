The Armidale Express
Nats candidate Brendan Moylan leads with 65 per cent of count

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 22 2024 - 8:10pm, first published 7:37pm
Brendan Moylan has just over 66 per cent of the votes in his favour in the Northern Tablelands by election as of 7.30pm on Saturday, June 22.
Nationals candidate for the seat of the Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan is likely to be a shoe-in to replace outgoing Nats MP Adam Marshall.

