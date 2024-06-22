Nats candidate Brendan Moylan leads with 65 per cent of count

Nationals candidate for the seat of the Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan is likely to be a shoe-in to replace outgoing Nats MP Adam Marshall.
Official counting began at 6pm on Saturday, June 22 with Moylan dominating the results early in the counting process.
By 8pm about one third of the electorate's votes had been counted with just shy of 20,000 ballots tallied.
More than 12,300 of those favoured Mr Moylan giving him a 65 per cent haul of the first preference votes counted.
The nearest contenders were Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate Ben Smith with almost 2600 votes and Greens contender Dr Dorothy Robinson with about 2100 votes.
There are almost 60,000 electors in the seat and almost 40,000 ballots are still to be counted, but early indications give Mr Moylan a clear cut victory.
EARLIER:
By 7.30pm only around 15 per cent of the total votes had been tabulated, but Mr Moylan was already building a strong lead securing around more than 8000 votes from the first 12,000 ballots counted.
Should that trend continued through the night it would give Mr Moylan a dominant win and a 66 per cent first preferences vote victory, which falls just shy of Adam Marshall's last win where he was the most popular candidate in all of NSW.
At the time of writing there were still about 45,000 votes to count, but the early indications put Mr Moylan on a winning trajectory with an official result possible later on Saturday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.