Life-saving challenge accepted for rescue helicopter service

'Saving lives together' continues to come to the fore says the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service as its end of year financial appeal nears a close.
On average the Service's aircraft and NSW Ambulance and NSW Health critical care medical teams are tasked by NSW Ambulance up to four times a day from any one of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's bases in Lismore, Tamworth and Belmont, flying over 1,500 missions a year into communities across Northern NSW.
The face of this year's appeal has been baby Henry, whose family know just how important the Service is and how community support plays a vital role in helping save local lives.
Henry was born in June 2023 and required 17 minutes of CPR at birth to stabilise his heart rate and breathing. Tests revealed that Henry had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, resulting in some of his organs moving upwards into the cavity under his heart.
Further tests then revealed that Henry also had a coarctation of the aorta, where part of the aorta was narrower than usual.
Henry's chances of survival dropped significantly and he needed an urgent transfer from John Hunter Hospital to the specialist facilities and staff of Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney.
"We were told Henry wouldn't make it to Westmead in an ambulance and to hear he was going to be airlifted brought nothing but tears of hope," Henry's parents Michelle and Nick said.
Baby Henry's transfer had the best medical equipment on board to help get him safely to Westmead Children's Hospital - with the helicopter's NSW Ambulance and NSW Health critical care medical team and in Henry's case, specialist neonatal nursing staff that escorted him in flight.
Once at Westmead, baby Henry underwent two major operations including an eight-hour open heart surgery and finally, after three months of specialist care, baby Henry happily went home for the first time.
"We're so very grateful and in debt to the amazing services the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has provided for our family and we know they do the same for so many others as well," Michelle said.
Being able to share stories like Henry's and the impact that community support is making on the lives of the patients transported and their families is something that Michelle and Nick are confident has helped to encourage public donations for this year's appeal.
"Sharing Henry's story as part of this year's appeal I feel has bought home to people just how vital this service is and we are so happy that it has encouraged people to donate and together, make a difference to the lives of people in the community just like Henry," Michelle said.
To make a tax deductible donation before June 30, visit www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/appeal or call 1800 155 155.
Today, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service operates in partnership with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health, to deliver the highest standard of aeromedical and rescue services to those in need across a state-wide network.
A NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and NSW Health doctor are on board each AW139 aircraft to provide the highest quality critical care where it is needed most.
