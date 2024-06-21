Bronnie Taylor resigns from politics

She has fought for better health and mental health services in the bush.
She has advocated for regional women and gender representation in parliament.
And she has ensured "no student or family slipped through the cracks" implementing the school nurse program.
Now after nine years as the Member of the NSW Legislative Council, Bronnie Taylor is hanging up her hat announcing her retirement from NSW Parliament.
Mrs Taylor, who was the first female Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals and was the first-ever Minister for Regional Health, has also held ministerial positions as Minister for Women and Mental Health portfolios.
"Regional communities are, and have always been, at the heart of everything I fight for," Mrs Taylor said.
"I entered politics to improve the health outcomes for those in regional communities across NSW.
"I leave this place knowing I have done everything possible to make a real difference in the lives of the people the Nat's represent.
"It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the first female Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals in more than 100 years and the first-ever NSW Minister for Regional Health."
As she reflects on her time in parliament, she said some of her proudest moments as Minister were overseeing the historic blueprint to empower women.
Also on the list was allocating a substantial $4.6 billion to boost their workforce participation, introducing the state's first-ever suicide prevention strategy, establishing Tresillian Centres across the regions, implementing the school nurse program and ensuring the success of the Regional Health Workforce Incentive Scheme speaks.
"I am forever grateful to the members of the NSW Nationals for giving me the honour of representing our party, our people, and our communities," she said.
"Your support and trust in me have been invaluable. A huge thank you to my staff, valued stakeholders, and friends for all your support, guidance, sacrifices, and incredible faith in me.
"Lastly, to my husband, Duncan, an incredible man who has always been beside me, and his support has never wavered. To my girls, Hannah and Holly - thank you - you have always been my guiding compass."
She will join her colleagues in the New England electorate this weekend, where The Nationals Brendan Moylan is seeking to claim the seat of Northern Tablelands in a by-election following the resignation of Adam Marshall..
She will serve in NSW Parliament until the end of August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.