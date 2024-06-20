Maths whizz Eddie Woo visits Armidale Secondary

Prolific maths teacher and Youtube celebrity Eddie Woo had an action-packed day visiting the Armidale Secondary College on June 19.
"It was a great day filled with student and staff workshops, and students excited about maths," a spokesperson for the school said.
He was visiting the school as the Leader of the Mathematics Growth Team (MGT). This year ASC has welcomed Daniela Elford to the school as a Trainer with the MGT, when her family moved here in January.
Mr Woo, who has more than 1.8million subscribers on Youtube spoke highly of the visit.
"It was such a privilege for me to work with the teachers and students at Armidale Secondary College this week," Mr Woo said.
"Mathematics is a crucial subject for all people to understand and master, and there is already fantastic work being done in the mathematics faculty at ASC to ensure that students can grow in their mathematical knowledge and skill.
"I loved being able to reinforce and support that work by delivering workshops that show how maths is connected to the world around us."
