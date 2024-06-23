Talkin' Turkey: Uralla flags changes to poultry regulations in draft policy

Uralla Shire Council has included Tom Turkeys and Peacocks on the "not permitted in urban areas" list in its draft keeping of animals policy because they are too noisy.
The policy, which is on public exhibition until June 30, 2024, follows the lead of Armidale Regional Council, who in November 2023, drafted a similar policy.
Council's Regulatory Services team proposes minor changes to the existing policy to include "Tom" turkeys and peacocks in the prohibited area, an update from its previous keeping of animals policy in 2010.
Council will receive a further report should any submissions be received as a result of the exhibition period, however, if no submissions are lodged the report and related policy will be adopted by Uralla Shire Council.
Tom turkeys are placed in a similar context to roosters - which are already banned - as they generally create noise complaints within residential areas.
"The purpose of the public exhibition is to capture feedback so we understand the range of impacts the policy will have on our residents," Uralla Council General Manager, Toni Averay said.
"Council's Keeping of Animals Policy was last updated in 2010 and was due for review in our usual governance cycle. At our April meeting, Councillors resolved to place the updated policy in draft form on public exhibition.
"Council's intention is to ensure the policy continues to reflect the needs of our growing community, and a balanced approach to the management of animals kept as pets in urban areas of Uralla Shire."
Other restrictions with regards to poultry in residential spaces include making sure poultry yards are fenced to ensure the birds do not escape, a maximum of 20 hens allowable, housing for fowls or guinea fowls being 4.5 metres from a dwelling [and 30 metres] for ducks and geese.
Residents are encouraged to have their say about the proposed changes.
"In updating the policy, Council's objective was to provide animal owners with clarity on their obligations, with amendments considered in the context of past complaints and legislative changes since the policy was last reviewed," Mr Averay said.
The policy will be reviewed every four years from the date of adoption of the policy, or more frequently as required according to council
