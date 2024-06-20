Look after each other with mental health first aid workshops

Southern New England Landcare (SNEL) is excited to announce a partnership with Highway to Well to deliver free two-day Mental Health First Aid courses.
Courses will run in Uralla, Walcha and Guyra in July, August and September.
"Mental health challenges are particularly prevalent in rural areas due to geographic isolation, limited access to services, and social stigmas surrounding mental illness," SNEL CEO Karen Zirkler said.
"Drought, flood, fire, and other disasters can impact mental health, making support and education crucial," she said.
The course is designed to teach individuals how to provide initial support to those experiencing mental health crises or challenges.
Participants will learn to recognize signs of mental health issues, offer appropriate assistance, and guide individuals towards professional help.
By equipping community members with these vital skills, SNEL and Highway to Well aim to foster a more supportive and proactive approach to mental health in rural areas.
SNEL is dedicated to sustainable land management and environmental conservation and supports rural communities through education, resources, and initiatives that promote resilience and well-being.
Highway to Well is focused on delivering mental health education and resources to communities to improve mental health literacy and provide tools to support individuals in crisis.
The course will be run Uralla on July 24-25, Walcha on August 27-28 and in Guyra on September 5-6.
More information about the Mental Health First Aid courses can be found on the Southern New England Landcare's event page at https://snelandcare.org.au/.
This project has been supported by the Primary Health Network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.