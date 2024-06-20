The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Free

Look after each other with mental health first aid workshops

By Staff Writers
June 21 2024 - 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mental health first aid workshops will run in Uralla, Walcha and Guyra. File picture.
Mental health first aid workshops will run in Uralla, Walcha and Guyra. File picture.

Southern New England Landcare (SNEL) is excited to announce a partnership with Highway to Well to deliver free two-day Mental Health First Aid courses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.