The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Students top the podium in half marathon event

Updated June 20 2024 - 10:17am, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAS students Andrew Brennan and Emily Ussher both won their age divisions in the Bay to Bay Half Marathon on the Central Coast on Sunday
TAS students Andrew Brennan and Emily Ussher both won their age divisions in the Bay to Bay Half Marathon on the Central Coast on Sunday

WINNING her age division in a half marathon on Sunday was not just a gold medal performance for The Armidale School student Emily Ussher, it was literally, a class effort as part of an innovative academic subject.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.