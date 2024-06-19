Champion of regional health, Dr Jennifer May, named National Rural Health Commissioner

Professor Jennifer May, a champion for regional and rural healthcare and educator, has been appointed as Australia's National Rural Health Commissioner.
The rural general practitioner of more than 25 years was announced as the newly appointed commissioner on Wednesday, June 19, taking up the mantel from her predecessor, Dr Ruth Stewart.
Just after the announcement, Prof May told the Leader she was delighted by the appointment.
"It is a real opportunity for someone whose opportunities have come from living rurally," she said.
Prof May will resign from her current post as Director of the University of Newcastle (UON) Rural Health to take up her new role, which commences on Monday, September 2.
But she will be a little "late off the blocks" as she wants to wrap up her work at UON and transition the department.
"It is important to me that I transition the department safely and appropriately," she said.
"I want to ensure the great work we do in Tamworth, Armidale, Taree, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, and Moree continues."
Her departure from UON in the coming months is "bittersweet," Prof May said.
But it will provide a "great opportunity" for the current team and for others to grow rural careers.
"I guess that is what I am about and the opportunity I've had," she said.
Prof May first came to the region in 1980 as part of the first cohort of UON students to complete a rural rotation.
"It was the beginning of a new course; I was fortunate enough to come out here," she said.
"Little did I know I would come back to lead the unit."
Ever since that first day, Prof May has gone from strength to strength.
She advised on the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel in 2022, was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2016, and was named Doctor of the Year in 2014.
During that time, she has strived to educate the next generation of doctors, continued to see patients at Peel Health Clinic, and raised a family.
And she will not be disappearing from Tamworth anytime soon.
"It is a role that can be done from anywhere in Australia," she said.
"There is no impediment from me continuing to be connected to this community, which I have been connected to for a long time."
