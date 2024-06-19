The Armidale Express
Armidale library welcomes manga collection

By Staff Writers
Updated June 19 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 1:39pm
The collection of manga which is now available at the Armidale library. Picture supplied.
Lovers of Japanese graphic novels can now immerse themselves in the captivating narratives and vibrant artwork of the new Manga Collection at Armidale Regional Libraries.

