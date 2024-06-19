Armidale library welcomes manga collection

Lovers of Japanese graphic novels can now immerse themselves in the captivating narratives and vibrant artwork of the new Manga Collection at Armidale Regional Libraries.
Targeted at young adults and adults, the Manga Collection includes volumes from several popular and well-loved manga series including Naruto, Bleach, One Piece and many more.
"Manga originates from Japan and is translated from Japanese to English," Armidale Regional Council's acting library team leader Kate Cefai said.
"The interesting storylines explore a variety of different genres and themes, and are generally published as stylised black and white drawings and text.
"The stories are published in volumes and are quick and easy reads. Manga is also frequently used as the basis of anime - Japanese cartoon style TV shows and films."
Ms Cefai said the library team had received many requests for manga.
"It is extremely popular and well-loved around the world. Knowing there are manga fans in our region, we are excited to make this collection available to our community!"
The Manga Collection is located at Armidale War Memorial Library and is available to anyone with an Armidale Regional Libraries membership.
Membership is free to anyone who lives in the Armidale region, and includes access to a range of physical and digital resources and services available via Armidale War Memorial Library and Guyra LT Starr Memorial Library.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.