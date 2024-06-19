New England's 'brains trust' gathers for skills shortage summit | Video

NEW ENGLAND's "brains trust" is creating a blueprint for stemming the skills shortage and exporting the model to Australia.
That was the message from a skills and training forum held in Armidale on Wednesday, June 19.
Industry leaders, educators and employment experts discussed ways of skilling the region's workers for success.
They sought to equip students beyond a degree and "future-proof" the workforce, as well as calling for greater industry collaboration.
"Here in New England, we're building a brains trust of leaders who will walk side-by-side with Business NSW to collaborate on ways of attracting people to the region," Business NSW New England North West regional director Diane Gray said.
"The region is dynamic. In Armidale, we have some of the best resources available in terms of educational opportunities. In Tamworth there is a huge industrial capability and areas such as Narrabri and Gunnedah have a big focus on energy, not to mention our extensive agricultural sector."
Forum panellists included UNE vice-chancellor Chris Moran, incoming national rural health commissioner Jenny May, Business NSW New England North West regional director Diane Gray and New England North West Regional Advisory Council president Tim Coates.
They all agreed the region was well equipped to provide an education that complemented regional jobs.
There was also good school engagement with parts of the region's manufacturing sector.
Obeico Industries head of human resources, Fiona Sweeney, spoke about the company's success with school engagement and how that had led to careers in metal fabrication, fitter and turner, auto electrician and spray painting.
But the region faced skills challenges, including in the healthcare services.
Professor May is working to maintain a sustainable rural health workforce in the region by nurturing and retaining talent.
Part of the work is helping city students with clinical placements and university supported accommodation at Tamworth, Armidale and Moree.
"Where there are training and career pathways, regional centres provide an opportunity to engage in a broad scope of practice, and do the sorts of things that interest you," Professor May said.
University of New England vice-chancellor Chris Moran said the university was trying to be a more flexible place for learners of all different types and all different stages in their personal careers and life journeys.
"UNE is able to have big ears and listen carefully," Professor Moran said.
"We have done quite a lot of background work on trying to understand what the demand for skills looks like and create short course opportunities."
Academics were working on matching those courses where they were needed within the economy.
One of the guests was former UNE Partnerships chief executive Tim Cattrell, who now runs his own business, MFI Solutions.
He called for more collaboration between TAFE and universities, especially when it comes to short courses offering "micro credentials".
"Often, these don't translate very well in terms of building capability," he said.
There was a discussion about creating a training region, one where education "moved across" all sectors, from VET to universities.
About 100 people attended the forum, held at Armidale City Bowling Club in Dumaresq Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.