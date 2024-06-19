High Schools to collide in annual sports fixtures

THE Armidale School will be looking to retain the prestigious Hannon Harris Cup when it takes on Sydney Boys' High School in 17 fixtures across seven sports at TAS this Friday and Saturday.
In a long-standing tradition that breaks the country/city divide, around 222 students and 20 staff will visit TAS for clashes in volleyball, basketball, shooting, tennis, football, rugby and a running relay.
Serving up the first contest on 'High Weekend' will be Opens volleyball in the TAS gym from 6pm on Friday, followed by basketball at 7:00pm (Years 9/10) and Opens at 8pm.
Meanwhile, two blocks away at Doody Park, the TAS and High Opens football clash will kick off at 6.30pm.
Shooters will fire up at 8.30am at the Meadowfield Small Bore Range in competition for the Tank Shell Shield. Junior and Senior tennis IVs will take to the Belfield Courts at 9.30am, and Adamsfield at the front of the school will be the venue for 14s football, commencing at 1:30pm.
Throughout the day there will be eight games of rugby, starting with 13s and 14As fixtures at 10am and culminating in the First XV clash at 3:15pm on Backfield - round three of the GPS Third Grade competition. Preceding the main game will be a rugby relay event featuring five runners per school in each age division.
It will be the twelfth time the two schools will compete for the Hannon & Harris Cup, though the two schools have frequently met in various sports, including in rugby, shooting and athletics for more than a century.
TAS Principal Dr Rachel Horton said the competition was always a highlight on the sporting calendar.
"This is always a really big weekend for both schools and we are again incredibly grateful to the staff at High for making the trip north," she said.
"The opportunity to host students from a fellow GPS school and compete in a range of sports, including some that do not have regular inter-school competition, is something that our whole community appreciates.
"It is also wonderful that so many Sydney parents also make the excursion to the New England for the weekend, particularly High Year 7 parents, in what itself has become somewhat of a tradition."
