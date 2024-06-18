Man charged over committing sexual acts in public

A man has been charged with allegedly committing a number of sexual acts in public in the state's north-west.
About 10:.55am on June 7, a 28-year-old woman was on Marsh Street, Armidale when a man allegedly exposed himself and carried out a sexual act near the bridge before fleeing the scene.
The woman reported the incident to police on Tuesday, June 11 with officers attached to New England Police District beginning an investigation.
Following inquiries, about 8.15am on Friday, June 14 a 65-year-old man was arrested at a property on Jeffrey Street, Armidale.
He was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, and five counts of carry out sexual act with another without consent.
Police will allege in court the man has carried out the sexual act publicly in the same area since May 2023.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before Armidale Local Court on Monday, July 22.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this alleged incident is urged to contact New England Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.