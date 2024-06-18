Richardson revels in code swap with representative jersey

Ash Richardson "never expected" enjoy rugby union as much as she has since making the move across to the sport.
The Guyra native grew up playing soccer but played repeat seasons of league tag for the Guyra Super Spuds.
This year, Richardson moved into the full contact sport of rugby 10s with the Glen Innes Elks and hasn't looked back.
"I never expected to like [rugby union] as much as I have," she said.
"I have fallen in love with it."
She recently capped off her shift to rugby union with an impressive display for New England at the recent Country Rugby Union Championships.
They had their first training session together as a whole team on the Friday night and then they played their opener on Saturday morning against Central North where they were gallant in a 15-5 defeat.
Illawarra was a bit different.
The bigger pack dominated the inexperienced New England and took a 31-nil win.
But the Lionesses came together on the final day for a 21-nil victory over Far North Coast.
For Richardson, the whole experience was a thrill and relished at the chance to play alongside players from different clubs.
"Especially the experience in the New England team with Tink [Morgan], Paige [Leonard and Bree Risby was really good," she said.
"They were really good at guiding us on the field.
"I have done a lot of rep with soccer and a few other things and it was a really nice experience.
"I learned heaps, especially to work on my own game - points to take back and put it back into 10s."
"It was a great learning experience and I can't wait to have another crack."
Although she's relatively new to the sport, Richardson has taken everything on board.
She also believes the strong rugby culture within the region has helped her on her new journey.
"Glen has been really good, the Elks altogether, have been really welcoming, especially for a newcomer who had no idea about rugby when I turned up," Richardson said.
"Let's be honest, I am a Guyra girl going to Glen and I didn't know how that was going to turn out.
"I am not even from the town so it was really nice for them to be welcoming."
Moving forward, Richardson doesn't want to rest on playing for New England.
She wants a title for the Elkettes and more representative honours in the future.
"I would definitely be keen to get a Corellas jersey," she said.
"That has really opened my eyes so that's an aim for next year.
"I never saw myself trying to get one, that's for sure, but definitely something to aim for now."
Richardson also believes women's rugby in New England is in a good space and she can't wait to see where it goes.
"I hope we do continue to grow and bring in some more girls," she said.
"We had a heap of forwards this year which was a complete change from last year where they had heaps of backs.
"We have got a lot of juniors there and that is great to see."
