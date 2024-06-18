Wicklow to close on June 22 | Video

ARMIDALE'S oldest pub, the Wicklow, will close on Saturday June 22, owner Wal Broun has confirmed.
"Economic conditions have forced me to close," Mr Broun said on Tuesday.
"This is a tough time for pubs all round, especially for an establishment of this size. It is simply not possible to continue to operate at this time."
The pub employs three full-time staff and nine casuals, Mr Broun said.
The decision to close on Saturday has left event operators scrambling to find alternative premises.
Skeptics in the Park will now be held in the Railway Hotel in Rusden Street, while a question mark hangs over whether the Sydney Hotshots, scheduled to appear at the Wicklow live on August 16, will find another venue.
But the establishment remains on the market, currently with agents LAWD.
"I have had offers and there could be a new owner who will re-open the Wicklow in the future," Mr Broun said.
Originally known as the Armidale Hotel, the Wicklow is New England's oldest remaining licenced premises.
Mr Broun took over the establishment in 2013 after it went into receivership.
The former Broun & Co Grain marketing services director bought the Armidale landmark for $2.605 million when it was auctioned by Knight Frank Sydney and specialist broker Gilchrist Business Brokers in Sydney.
The site covers 1870 square metres and is on the corner of Marsh and Dumaresq streets.
It has a large public bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, dining area and gaming room with 15 poker machine entitlements. The bistro opens on to a courtyard with an entertainment area for younger children. Upstairs there are two function rooms.
Mr Broun said while the pub would be closing, the other businesses on the site would remain open.
Mr Broun bought the Wicklow in 2013 from Darren and Leanne Thomas and partners, who bought the hotel from receivers in 2003.
But Mr Broun remained optimistic about the premises.
"There is so much upside in a site of this scale in Armidale," he said.
"I'm hoping to hand the keys over to someone who maximises the potential of the site, whichever direction they choose."
