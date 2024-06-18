The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wicklow to close on June 22 | Video

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ARMIDALE'S oldest pub, the Wicklow, will close on Saturday June 22, owner Wal Broun has confirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.