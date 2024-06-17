'Far-reaching effects' funds support youth arts

Projects that will "nurture and develop skills" for aspiring artists are the target of $8000 in grants.
ArtsNational Armidale in conjunction with the Central Rotary Club of Armidale put forward the funds to support artistic endeavours of youth in the region.
"The grants are a great boost to help support young arts projects in the local community," ArtsNational Armidale young arts coordinator Dacre King said.
"We select projects that will nurture and develop skills for young people in a range of artistic fields and have far-reaching effects.
"These grants provide them with some financial means to help them do so, he said. Some of these projects may not run at all without the funding."
This year's funding will support five projects including the Armidale Waldorf School's winter solstice festival and production of Macbeth, New England Sings at NECOM, Toddler Art Play at NERAM and the My Tutor Creative Writing workshop.
Officials said they hope the program will assist in developing skills and appreciation for the arts.
They said a pleasing aspect of the range of projects being funded this year is that all age groups are covered from pre-school children right through to high school students.
Florence de Crespigny of Your Tutor, Armidale was very pleased to be getting the award to help with workshops on Creative Writing Skills for middle school-aged students.
"The project will be open to all children with a particular emphasis on assisting the Ezidi refugee community from the Intensive English Centre," Ms de Crespigny said.
"It's all about helping disadvantaged youth discover their inner voice and being given the tools to express their creative instincts.
"The funding will go a long way in helping and encouraging students who may be falling behind, or who have shown an interest in the arts, and assisting them in their artistic development."
The program is aimed at people under the age of 25. The ongoing program commenced in 2015 and has already contributed almost $80000 in funds over its nine-year history.
The Awards were given out at a special ceremony held at the ArtsNational lecture on Thursday, June 13.
Funds are raised largely from the Rotary Book sale and ArtsNational Armidale operations.
