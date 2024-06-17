The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Follow your dreams in new kid's book by New England author

June 17 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Mountain author Bec Nanayakkara and (inset) the cover of her new kid's book Book Star, which will launch next week. Pictures supplied.
Black Mountain author Bec Nanayakkara and (inset) the cover of her new kid's book Book Star, which will launch next week. Pictures supplied.

Black Mountain children's author, Bec Nanayakkara, is set to release her second children's book, The Book Star, a heartwarming story about following dreams and staying true to yourself.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.