Follow your dreams in new kid's book by New England author

Black Mountain children's author, Bec Nanayakkara, is set to release her second children's book, The Book Star, a heartwarming story about following dreams and staying true to yourself.
Author, storyteller, and homeschooling mother-of-five, Ms Nanayakkara has loved storytelling from an early age, feeling most at home at her local library.
"We moved from Geelong for a tree change three years ago and have never looked back," Ms Nanayakkara said.
"I'm inspired every day by the beauty of this region we get to call home. I signed up to our local libraries at Armidale and Guyra as soon as we arrived. They have been a central point of connection ever since."
In her previous role supporting student learning and wellbeing, Ms Nanayakkara often found the best way to teach anything was with a good story.
"I've always loved creative writing, but it wasn't until I completed a picture book writing course that I fully embraced my passion for storytelling," Ms Nanayakkara said.
"I have many creative hobbies, but writing has become my favourite. Partly because there's no mess involved, and partly because a published book is just the best thing!"
Beautifully illustrated by Joanna Bartel and published by Affirm Press, The Book Star follows the story of Grace, a young girl with a passion for space.
When she decides to dress-up as space for her school's Book Week party, Grace's friends declare that space is 'boring and weird'. Will Grace follow her heart for Book Week?
The Book Star is Ms Nanayakkara's second book following Grow Big Little Seed, released with Hardie Grant in April this year. Another two picture books have been signed for 2025-2026 release.
Ms Nanayakkara will be reading The Book Star at the Armidale Library as part of a story time session on Tuesday July 9 at 10.30am.
She will also be running a school holiday creative workshop at Armidale Library on Friday, July 19 at 11:30am. . More information and bookings at: www.newc.org.au/grow-big-little-seed.html
The Book Star will be available from all good book stores and online from June 25.
