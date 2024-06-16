Blowing off steam

This one is going to be unpopular, but try read the facts before skewering me.
There are still a large number of people - including a by-election candidate - demanding the rail line north of Armidale is saved.
So the question I now have to ask is, for what trains?
There are no trains to save. The rail line has not been used in 35 years.
The state government has said - twice - they have no money or plans to restore rail services. The line was looked over for the inland rail project already.
There are buses, multiple airports and even volunteer community transport to help people who need to travel for medical treatment. People have gone without for 35 years already, so why is imperative to save the rail now?
Or is it purely to save a dilapidated and rotted section of track to spite cyclists?
So rail advocates will next bemoan that a rail trail between Armidale and Glen Innes might cost around $30 million.
Ok? It's not ratepayer money.
Both councils have grants for the stages they've proposed and ARC has around $1.8million to complete studies on the remainder to seek grant funding for those.
In the latest Armidale council vote to move ahead with the trail Margaret O'Connor had an amendment pass that the ARC side of the trail can not incur a cost to ratepayers.
So even if it does cost $30million to complete, it's not costing you anything.
And don't start with any "my taxes will pay for it" gripes because that's partly true, but it is microscopic in the scale of Australian government spending.
At a public meeting in Guyra recently one gentlemen told me that he had seen another area with a rail trail and it only had one cyclist on it so they can't possibly work.
Even if that is true, one cyclist is still more tourist income than the nothing the non-existent rail brings in.
I love trains too, steam trains and heritage tours sound like a blast, but see above where the state government has ruled out reinstating the line.
I think a lot of people are underestimating cyclists and the tourism economy that could bring. Maybe I'm biased because I grew up on the Far South Coast and saw the influx of people each year for the Tathra Mountain Bike Enduro weekends.
I'm guessing there's even people from here who have travelled the dozen hours to attend one of those.
Saving trains north of Armidale is a pipe dream, but a trail is a tangible partly funded project that could bolster the region. The closest thing to a train running north of Armidale you'll see is probably going to be a Ghost Trains bike tour.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
