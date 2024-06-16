Rams women score first win for the season

The Armidale Rams league tag side had been building in a big way throughout the season and that hard work has paid off.
The Rams women posted their first victory against the Walcha Jillaroos on Friday night.
It was a Tabitha Petersen-penalty goal which sealed it after both sides scored two tries apiece for 10-8 scoreline.
Rams' senior team manager Wendy Petersen said they came together as a team for the win.
"Our ladies have worked hard on defence and line speed at training which paid off on-the-field," she said.
"Both teams battled hard with Abby Davis crossing the line twice."
Davis was rewarded for her tries by being named the team's best player.
"It was an impressive whole team effort with Abby Davis taking the three points, Georgia Beatty-McGowen three and Tabitha Petersen awarded one point," Petersen said.
"Abby was also voted as players' player for her efforts.
"It was great to see the ladies efforts pay off to get the much needed two points.
"I'm so proud of the girls and I'm so glad that their efforts at training finally paid off in a win."
The Rams men continued their strong run in the 2024 season with a 42-12 victory over the Roos.
Rams player-coach Al Widders said the win was marred by penalties.
"I don't believe we are that undisciplined from the penalty count and 3 sin bins," he said.
"Timmy Gordon and Steve Widders were massive leading from the front.
"Mark Walker and Mitch cooper were very physical and looked dangerous every time they touched it..
"Tyler Carson and Jakey Whitehill had good games as well.
"Both played 80 mins great all-round effort to keep them to 12 points was very pleasing we identified defence after the Warialda game."
