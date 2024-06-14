The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Health

Doctors warn of air pollution risks

By Staff Writers
June 14 2024 - 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air pollution, including that from woodsmoke, has many effects on health -local GPs from the New England Division of General Practice. Picture from file.
Air pollution, including that from woodsmoke, has many effects on health -local GPs from the New England Division of General Practice. Picture from file.

Air pollution, including from wood heaters can adversely impact your health including worsening chronic lung disease, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes doctors have warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.