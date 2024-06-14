Doctors warn of air pollution risks

Air pollution, including from wood heaters can adversely impact your health including worsening chronic lung disease, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes doctors have warned.
GPs from the New England Division said long-term intake of air pollution can also increase risk of lung cancer, chronic lung disease and be a factor in other health issues like heart disease and diabetes.
A 2019 study by the UNE found that air pollutants from wood heaters led to 14 premature deaths per year in Armidale.
Wood smoke is the predominant pollutant in Armidale, but indoors there are risk factors too.
Research found that indoor gas stoves and gas heaters cause around 12 per cent of childhood asthma.
GPs said that much can be learned from other areas like the efforts being made in Launceston, Tasmania.
Also being in a valley basin, wood smoke similarly created issues during winter, but in 2001 community education campaigns were tied to a wood heater replacement program with funds to assist people to transition to cleaner heating.
As a result, pollution dropped and less people die each year of heart and lung disease.
The GPs say a similar program is much-needed in Armidale with the cost-of-living crisis meaning people won't have the chance to make a switch otherwise.
Armidale Regional Council recently launched a pilot program to replace 100 wood heaters, but the GPs say a further-reaching state government funded program is needed to support families.
They said the costs of the program would be offset by the savings in the reduced burden on health and improved living for the area.
GPs encourage anyone with the means to consider switching to electric heating and they also support councils banning wood heaters in new housing developments.
For those who rely on a wood heater, council recently offered some practical tips to reduce smoke.
There is live NSW Government monitoring of the air quality in the region, while the PurpleAir website is also a free live tracking system for air quality.
Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities on bad air days or at times of the day where there is more air pollution helps to limit the health effects, doctors said.
"Winter air pollution in Armidale is not a new problem, but there are many steps we can take to improve our air and our health. This will take all of us - from families and communities, to the Armidale Council and the State Government - but together we can reduce air pollution and breathe more easily," they said.
