The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Tenterfield man sentenced to jail for rape

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 14 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neville Joseph Koch was sentenced in Armidale District Court to five years in prison for the 2022 rape of a 21-year-old woman.
Neville Joseph Koch was sentenced in Armidale District Court to five years in prison for the 2022 rape of a 21-year-old woman.

A Tenterfield man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the 2022 rape of a 21-year-old woman.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.