Young hockey stars to compete at nationals

Armidale hockey duo Luke Whitty and Lucy Deidrick will join Tamworth youngster, Logan Haywood, in representing NSW at a national level.
They have been selected in the NSW All Schools 15 and under hockey team for the All Schools National Championships to be held on the Gold Coast from July 27 to August 3.
Last Thursday and Friday, the Combined High Schools, Combined Catholic Colleges and Combined Independent Schools teams all competed against each other rigorously trialling for a spot in the 16 named NSW All Schools Boys and Girls Team.
After two days, Luke and Lucy both were selected in the Boys and Girls teams respectively.
They both now head to the Australian All Schools Championship being held on the Gold Coast.
This will be a mini Olympics type atmosphere, as Paris Olympics will be on at the same time.
School Sport Australia together with the Queensland Government have introduced the School Sport Australia Games.
The event will see 4000 students from six sports including hockey, AFL, basketball, netball, softball and swimming, all come together in an international-style event.
This is adding to an already successful 2024 for both Luke and Lucy at a national level.
Both were part of the NSW State U15 Indoor Hockey teams that competed in Canberra in January.
Luke's State team came away from that event with a gold medal.
They both then competed in Hobart at the under 16s Nationals in April.
Lucy's NSW State team came away with a silver medal, where she also captained the team.
Luke's NSW Blues team came away with a fifth-placed finish out of 12 teams.
Both Luke and Lucy are extremely excited to be a part of the first School Sport Australia Games.
The Olympic style event will have an Opening Ceremony similar to the Olympics and will also have a social event that all sports come together to celebrate school sport.
This will be a fantastic experience for the kids.
