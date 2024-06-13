Students shine at North West Equestrian Expo

The North West Equestrian Expo is the largest interschool competition on the calendar and there were Armidale representatives who excelled.
Around 600 horses and 500 riders take part in the four-day long event at Coonabarabran Showground and Racecourse.
New England Girls' School
NEGS takes one of the largest teams of the event and this year brought home a plethora of trophies.
Major award wins included: Salmonidae One Day Event Trophy won by Robin Henry, Emily Wamsley, Halina Saunders; the Team 6 Bar Shield won by Robin Henry, Georgina Pillar, Ruby Holgate and Annabelle Dunlop; the Gower Family Team of Four Riders won by Sienna Robinson, Abbie Kelly, Beatrix Morton and Robin Henry; the Clarke and Cunningham Cup for Dressage won by Abbie Kelly, Sienna Robinson and Makaidi Mair; the Bob Fenwicke School's Team Barrel Trophy won by Tori Carter, Makaidi Mair and Jessica Taylor; the Team Hunt: Robin Henry, Charlotte Johnston, Emily Wamsley and Vivienne Cooke.
The Armidale School
TAS took a team of 13 riders led by year 12 students Georgia White and Zac Finlayson.
Tilly Rogers was the overall under 14 years girl reserve champion. She was also showjumping 80cm champion by finishing second in the A2 showjumping and winning the super 2 phase jumping. She also finished second in the Sporting Time Trial, first in Horse suitable for Expo, second in Working Horse Final, second in Combined Training and second in Gymkhana Pairs.
Lucy Kelly was awarded Reserve Champion Galloway.
PLC Armidale
PLC had three riders compete at Coona.
Lillian Meredith came first in the A2 showjumping, second in the 65 cm Combined Training, third in Working Horse Challenge, third in the Barrel Race, sixth in Keyhole.
In the hacking events, she finished third in the hack, second in rider, first in pairs and first in a team of fours with competitors from other schools.
Chloe Younghusband managed fourth in the 65cm Combined Training 65cm and eighth in the Warrumbungle Way.
Laura Vary came 10th in the 45cm Combined Training 45cm and fourth in her age group in the Horse Most Suited to Expo.
Armidale Secondary College
Taylor Chick-Sauer represented ASC with her mount Silverthorn Wills.
They won their Combined training and novice 2.3 dressage, also added third in novice 2.2 dressage for overall novice dressage champion. She also was reserve champion in the novice freestyle dressage and in the working horse challenge. Her team came seventh in the team barrels, she was second in the sporting time trial, won a polocrosse game, won her hack, reserve champion rider, first in pairs, first in team of four.
All those results gave her overall reserve champion in her age group for the whole event. The duo will also represent NSW in the NSW interschools team for senior Novice Dressage and senior Preliminary Dressage.
